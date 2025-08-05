Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $20,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 7,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.