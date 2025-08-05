ING Groep NV Has $9.81 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 612.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 2.3%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $287.10 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $196.62 and a one year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.74.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $298.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.93.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total transaction of $141,210.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,916.56. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,294. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

