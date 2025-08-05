Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Lifted by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

