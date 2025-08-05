Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 7 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in AutoZone by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,603,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,840,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. This trade represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $3,967.24 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,898.57 and a 52 week high of $3,972.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,710.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,626.01. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $36.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,087.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

