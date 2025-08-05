McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth $925,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,432,000 after acquiring an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $197.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $207.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.13 and its 200 day moving average is $184.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

