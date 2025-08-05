BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,115.50 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,130.66. The stock has a market cap of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,043.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $982.13.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total value of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. This trade represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock worth $74,694,573 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

