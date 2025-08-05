Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,458 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 31.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:DUK opened at $124.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a one year low of $105.20 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

