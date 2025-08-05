Acima Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 23,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Arete Research raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2%

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.17%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.