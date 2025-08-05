West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 52,356 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2025

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 1,966.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,356 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,197,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 244,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after buying an additional 107,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

