Ithaka Group LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ithaka Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 2.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. The trade was a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BX stock opened at $170.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average of $150.43. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
