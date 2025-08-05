Vision Financial Markets LLC Invests $33,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares in the company, valued at $453,185.04. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.