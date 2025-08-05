Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.25. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $236.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

