Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 98.2% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200 day moving average of $95.13. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $166,726.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 649,233 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,674.80. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,112 shares of company stock worth $14,080,073. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.