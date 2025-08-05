Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 588.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,552,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 443.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,503,000 after purchasing an additional 991,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 713,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 699,889 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

