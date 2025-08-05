Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $77,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.