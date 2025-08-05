Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 538 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of QUAL opened at $185.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.85. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

