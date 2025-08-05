Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $75.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

