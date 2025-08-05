SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 21,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.59 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Stories

