McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Wills Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 28,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $304.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.00. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $265.33 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 976 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $296,216.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,187. This trade represents a 11.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,793 shares of company stock worth $1,444,208 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.39.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

