Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $31,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

