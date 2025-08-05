Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,876 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SPLG opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $75.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.