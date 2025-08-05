Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,510,000 after buying an additional 1,884,877 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,878,000 after buying an additional 1,339,413 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,142,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,786,000 after buying an additional 1,328,341 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $181,762,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,868,000 after buying an additional 1,015,141 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

