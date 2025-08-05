Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Motco grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3%

WFC stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

