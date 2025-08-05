Encompass More Asset Management Has $2.12 Million Stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Encompass More Asset Management lifted its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,159,000 after buying an additional 1,306,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,177 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,150 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,407,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Newmont by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,571,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,797,000 after purchasing an additional 630,031 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,381.34. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,301.25. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,154 shares of company stock worth $572,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. National Bankshares upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. CIBC set a $74.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.