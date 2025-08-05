Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $51.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,055,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $51,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.1072 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

