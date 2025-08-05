Associated Banc Corp Purchases 37,458 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $25,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 45,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

