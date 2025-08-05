McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $800,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.38 and a 52 week high of $176.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.82 and a 200-day moving average of $161.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

