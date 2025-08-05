CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. CocaCola makes up 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $16,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in CocaCola by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $296.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

