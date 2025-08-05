Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 200 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,008 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.39, for a total value of $4,310,079.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,761 shares in the company, valued at $47,176,283.79. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,079 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,221. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Hsbc Global Res lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $725.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $737.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $672.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $611.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

