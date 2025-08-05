Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054,059 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,756,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,286 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,924,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,113 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,464,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,648,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,961 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

