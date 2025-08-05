Farrow Financial Inc. Sells 1,619 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Farrow Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,359,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,911,000 after purchasing an additional 386,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.6%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.