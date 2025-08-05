Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 120,793 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,793 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 219,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

