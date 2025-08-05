Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 77,910 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,910 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Monster Beverage worth $78,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.3%

Monster Beverage stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,711,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This trade represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

