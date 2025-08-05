Empower Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 0.17% of Verisk Analytics worth $71,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 966.7% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 186.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $98,080.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,714.34. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.88, for a total value of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,668.20. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK opened at $268.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $259.22 and a 12-month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $772.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

