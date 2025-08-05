Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires 265,987 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,144,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 265,987 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 5.3% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 2.60% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $1,624,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,631,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $339,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

