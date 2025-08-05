Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $390,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,431.50. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $1,097,826. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

