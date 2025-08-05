Costello Asset Management INC Purchases New Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.50.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CB opened at $267.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.50. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares in the company, valued at $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

