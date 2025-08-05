IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $222.24 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.33. The firm has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

