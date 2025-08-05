ING Groep NV Buys 73,641 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 352.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,641 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XEL. Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

XEL stock opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $74.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

