IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ROP opened at $546.42 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $561.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.18.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

