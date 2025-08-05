Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 33,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,982 shares of company stock worth $2,193,425. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.92. The company has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.41 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.