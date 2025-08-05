iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $16.42 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,636 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 22,005 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.98. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

