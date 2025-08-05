ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New $20.19 Million Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 274,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,186,000. AstraZeneca comprises about 3.8% of ABC Arbitrage SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

