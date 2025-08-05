Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lifted by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Target by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after buying an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Target by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $726,814,000 after buying an additional 754,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Target by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,823,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $652,014,000 after acquiring an additional 840,484 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Target by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,275 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock opened at $99.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.75.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group set a $110.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.65.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

