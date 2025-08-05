Maxi Investments CY Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,600. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.61.

View Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $302.50 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.03 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.