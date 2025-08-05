32,300 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Maxi Investments CY Ltd

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. This trade represents a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. This represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:HWM opened at $180.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.90. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $193.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 11.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

