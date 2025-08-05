Maxi Investments CY Ltd Invests $2.35 Million in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after buying an additional 5,387,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,237,000 after buying an additional 1,172,082 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,260,000 after buying an additional 523,627 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,478,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,880,000 after buying an additional 473,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,090,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 439,725 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $79.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of TTD opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.