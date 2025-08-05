Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Reduced by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,484,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,198 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for 4.4% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned 0.44% of Vistra worth $174,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $5,650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,505.12. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.69.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $214.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $215.13.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

