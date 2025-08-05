Advyzon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,866,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,865 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,658,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,394,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,248 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 22,271,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. The company has a market cap of $92.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

