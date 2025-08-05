Analyzing Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) & Viking (NYSE:VIK)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) and Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airbnb and Viking”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $11.10 billion 7.39 $2.65 billion $3.96 33.07 Viking $5.51 billion 4.74 $152.33 million $1.23 47.90

Risk and Volatility

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Viking. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Airbnb has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Airbnb and Viking, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 5 17 13 2 2.32 Viking 0 5 10 0 2.67

Airbnb currently has a consensus price target of $142.10, indicating a potential upside of 8.51%. Viking has a consensus price target of $53.3333, indicating a potential downside of 9.48%. Given Airbnb’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Viking.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and Viking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 22.60% 30.91% 10.74% Viking 9.60% -128.44% 7.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Viking shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Airbnb beats Viking on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

